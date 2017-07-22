Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Saturday

Cabrera (collarbone) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Twins, Shane Jackson of MLB.com reports.

Despite the fact that X-rays on Miggy's collarbone came back negative, the Tigers will hold him out another day to ensure they don't aggravate the injury further. Andrew Romine will log a start at first base in his place.

