Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Wednesday

Cabrera (biceps) is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera will miss a third straight game due to biceps spasms while John Hicks draws a start at first base in his absence. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener in Kansas City.

