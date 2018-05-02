Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Wednesday
Cabrera (biceps) is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera will miss a third straight game due to biceps spasms while John Hicks draws a start at first base in his absence. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener in Kansas City.
