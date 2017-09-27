Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Wednesday

Cabrera (back) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.

Having been eliminated from playoff contention, the Tigers have no need to take any chances with Cabrera, who's dealing with two herniated discs in his back. They've yet to indicate whether or not they plan on having Cabrera return before the season comes to an end, so consider him day-to-day until further notice. Efren Navarro will start at first base and hit sixth Wednesday.