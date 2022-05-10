Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Athletics.
Austin Meadows will handle designated-hitter duties in the front end of the doubleheader while Cabrera sits after starting each of the past six games. During that stretch, the 39-year-old went 5-for-23 with a double, one of just four extra-base hits he's recorded across 98 plate appearances on the season.
