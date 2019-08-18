Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Resting Sunday

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Cabrera will receive some routine maintenance with the Rays and Tigers facing a quick turnaround for the series finale following Saturday's 13-inning affair. Cabrera saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end Friday and went 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts in the first two contests of the series.

