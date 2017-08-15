Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Returns to action Tuesday
Cabrera (back) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Rangers.
Cabrera was initially expected to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener, but that ultimately changed after his back tightened up again in the morning. It was only a minor setback however, as the 34-year-old was tested (no MRI) before Tuesday's game and felt better, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Cabrera, who owns a disappointing .253/.337/.406 slash line with 13 homers in 101 games this season, will face A.J. Griffin in his return to the lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Dealing with renewed back tightness•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting again Monday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Excluded from lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Day-to-day with back tightness•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...