Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Returns to action Tuesday

Cabrera (back) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Rangers.

Cabrera was initially expected to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener, but that ultimately changed after his back tightened up again in the morning. It was only a minor setback however, as the 34-year-old was tested (no MRI) before Tuesday's game and felt better, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Cabrera, who owns a disappointing .253/.337/.406 slash line with 13 homers in 101 games this season, will face A.J. Griffin in his return to the lineup.