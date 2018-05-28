Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Runs bases Monday, could return Tuesday

Cabrera (hamstring) did some agility drills and ran the bases Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera tested his balky hamstring by running from home to first, first to third and third to home Monday. Manager Ron Gardenhire indicated indicated afterwards that Cabrera could return as early as Tuesday if his hamstring checks out OK following Monday's workout, though he noted that the Tigers won't bring him back from the disabled list until he's healthy enough to play nine innings. "We'll see how he comes out after today and if he's says he's ready, then we'll put him in the lineup," Gardenhire said. "As far as being in baseball shape, I don't think we're ever going to be perfect with him. We still can't put him out there if he can't make it through nine innings standing on his feet."