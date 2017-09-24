Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Set for MRI on back

Cabrera, who left Saturday's game with lower-back tightness, will undergo an MRI, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Considering the issue has bugged him over the last week or so, this dampens the chances of Cabrera returning Sunday, but if the test results are encouraging, he may only need a brief absence. Still, considering the physical issues that have piled up during this down season for the future Hall of Famer, it's best to expect him to sit for a little while. Fantasy players in daily transaction setups competing for a title should gather contingency plans.