Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Set for surgery Thursday

Cabrera (biceps) will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Cabrera suffered a ruptured tendon in his left biceps during Tuesday's game and will be forced to miss the rest of the 2018 campaign following Thursday's procedure. It's expected that the 35-year-old will be able to resume weight lifting four months from now and should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around.

