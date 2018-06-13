Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Set for surgery Thursday
Cabrera (biceps) will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Cabrera suffered a ruptured tendon in his left biceps during Tuesday's game and will be forced to miss the rest of the 2018 campaign following Thursday's procedure. It's expected that the 35-year-old will be able to resume weight lifting four months from now and should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Requires season-ending surgery•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Diagnosed with left biceps strain•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Suffers apparent arm injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Plays in both games Monday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Starting at DH•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects hit in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...