Cabrera will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth in Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Cabrera started at first base in Thursday's season opener and popped a home run, but he'll shift to DH for the second game as the Tigers look to keep him fresh. The 37-year-old is seemingly going to play the field at least a few times a week this season, though it remains to be seen exactly what the split will be between first base and DH.
