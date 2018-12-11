Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Should be ready for spring training
Cabrera (biceps) has started hitting and is expected to be 100 percent for the start of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera's season came to an end in June when he ruptured the tendon in his left biceps, forcing him to undergo a surgical procedure. However, he recently sent his general manager, Al Avila, a video of himself hitting. Avila stated that Cabrera looked good in the video and that he's going to be healthy come February.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: May begin baseball activities in December•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Rehabbing in Miami•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Believes he will be ready for spring training•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Surgery deemed successful•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Set for surgery Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...