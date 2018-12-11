Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Should be ready for spring training

Cabrera (biceps) has started hitting and is expected to be 100 percent for the start of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera's season came to an end in June when he ruptured the tendon in his left biceps, forcing him to undergo a surgical procedure. However, he recently sent his general manager, Al Avila, a video of himself hitting. Avila stated that Cabrera looked good in the video and that he's going to be healthy come February.