Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Shows improvement in batting practice

Cabrera (hamstring) completed a batting practice session Tuesday and drove a couple balls into the second deck at Target Field, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

While Cabrera hasn't added more baseball activities to his rehab regimen -- he also took batting practice Sunday -- he displayed noteworthy improvement during his round Tuesday. After struggling to finish through his swing Sunday, Cabrera demonstrated no such limitations with his power Tuesday, spraying balls over the fence to all fields. Cabrera will still need to take part in some baserunning without issue before the Tigers have a clearer idea regarding when he'll return from the 10-day disabled list, but his health at least seems to be trending in the direction.