Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sidelined with knee soreness

Cabrera (knee) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera exited Tuesday's game with some knee soreness, and while the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, it will force the veteran slugger to miss at least one game. Niko Goodrum is starting at first base in his absence, with Brandon Dixon getting the nod at DH. Cabrera should be considered day-to-day.