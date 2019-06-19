Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sits in NL park
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Lingering knee issues are expected to keep Cabrera limited almost exclusively to designated hitter duty for the rest of the season and likely the rest of his career, though he did play first base Tuesday due to the lack of a DH in the National League park. He's back on the bench Wednesday for the series finale but should reclaim his DH spot Friday in Cleveland.
