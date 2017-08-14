Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting again Monday

Cabrera (back, hip) is out of the lineup Monday against the Rangers.

Cabrera will sit out a second straight contest with lower-back and hip soreness, an injury that he picked up late in Saturday's game against the Twins. He had prepared to enter the series finale in a pinch-hitting scenario Sunday, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, but ultimately went unused. That's at least an indication that Cabrera's injury is being viewed as a day-to-day issue, so while John Hicks will pick up another start at first base Monday, it shouldn't be long before Cabrera settles back in at the position.