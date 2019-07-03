Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting out first game of twin bill

Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Cabrera was scheduled to serve as the Tigers' designated hitter in Tuesday's series opener before the contest was rained out, so he's presumably just receiving rest for the front end of the twin bill. Expect him to return to the lineup for the second contest as the DH.

