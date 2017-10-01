Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting out of season finale
Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
With the Tigers out of playoff contention there's no reason for them to jeopardize Cabrera's health in Sunday's season finale. Efren Navarro will start at first base and hit fifth while Cabrera's disappointing season comes to an end. Over 130 games he hit 16 home runs, 60 RBI, and posted a .249 batting average and .728 OPS. This marked the first time since 2008 that Cabrera owned a batting average below .300, and his 60 RBI were the least of his career.
