Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Saturday

Cabrera is out of the lineup Saturday against the Mariners.

Cabrera's day off appears to be routine as he tries to find a rhythm for the second half of the season. In his 11 games since the All-Star break, the veteran has recorded a slash line of .091/.130/.114 with no home runs. Nicholas Castellanos will serve as the designated hitter, batting third.

