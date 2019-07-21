Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Sunday

Cabrera is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera is 3-for-31 (.097) with zero home runs and eight strikeouts in eight games since the All-Star break. Nick Castellanos will get the nod at designated hitter while Harold Castro starts in right field, hitting second.

