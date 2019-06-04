Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Slots in at DH

Cabrera (knee) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Tuesday against the Rays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera hasn't seen the field since leaving Friday's matchup with knee soreness, and after undergoing an MRI on Saturday, the Tigers have cleared him to return, though he won't play the field just yet. Expect Detroit to continue to exercise caution with the 36-year-old slugger moving forward in an effort to prevent further injury, especially considering he's dealt with numerous injuries over the last few years.