Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Smacks first homer

Cabrera went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs Friday night against the White Sox.

Cabrera clubbed a solo homer to right field in the first inning and plated two more in the second on a single. The veteran slugger took 25 games to launch his first homer of the 2019 campaign, but he's managed to hit for average (.292) and drive in 10 runs over that stretch.