Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Starting at DH
Cabrera is the designated hitter and batting third for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
After starting at first base in each of his first two games back from the disabled list, Cabrera will slide over to DH in an effort to lessen the stress on his hamstring. Expect this to be a fairly standard routine for the 35-year-old slugger moving forward as the Tigers aim to keep him healthy and in the lineup.
