Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Still getting up to speed

Cabrera is healthy and has been cleared to play in games, but he felt some discomfort in Sunday's Grapefruit League action against the Phillies. He went 1-for-1 with a walk.

Cabrera admitted to feeling some stiffness and discomfort while running the bases and playing the field in Sunday's matchup. "It was a little weird," stated Cabrera. "On the field and base-running, I felt uncomfortable." The Tigers remain confident that Cabrera will be in game shape in time for Opening Day, however. "He hasn't been out there. It's been a long time," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He's just uncomfortable with his footwork and things like that because it's been a pretty good while."