Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Struggling this month

Cabrera is batting just .235 in August, with a .179 mark away from Comerica Park.

It's been the veteran's worst month of the season so far, but Cabrera also struggled in July with a .237 average. Overall, it's been a subpar season by his lofty standards, as he's slashing just .256/.342/.409 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI. Cabrera had only 18 home runs and 76 RBI in an injury-shortened 2015 season, but outside of that, he's had at least 25 home runs and 100 RBI in every season of his 13-year career. While his final numbers will be down this year, Cabrera could provide fantasy owners a boost if he finishes with a hot streak over the final month of the season.

