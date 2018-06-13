Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Suffers apparent arm injury

Cabrera exited Tuesday's game against the Twins after appearing to injure his left arm in the third inning, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera dropped his bat in pain after taking a hard cut at a Jake Odorizzi off-speed offering in the bottom of the third inning. He cradled his left biceps/elbow area and immediately walked off the field. The slugging first baseman missed three games with a left biceps injury earlier this season, so it's possible that he may have re-aggravated that injury. We'll await word from the Tigers with the official diagnosis.