Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Suspended seven games

Cabrera was suspended seven games for his role in Thursday's brawl between the Yankees and the Tigers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Cabrera received the harshest punishment for his actions during the fight, specifically for "inciting the bench-clearing incident," according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. In total, four players wound up receiving suspensions. It appears Cabrera will appeal the suspension -- the 34-year-old is in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Chicago -- in hopes of having it reduced.