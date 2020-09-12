Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Friday.

Cabrera got on base twice and was able to rack up a rare stolen base on a sixth-inning wild pitch by Lucas Giolito. The 37-year-old is hitting .241/.322/.354 with five home runs and 22 RBI as the team's designated hitter this season.