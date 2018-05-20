Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Taking batting practice
Cabrera (hamstring) took two rounds of batting practice Saturday and will do so again Tuesday when the Tigers are in Minnesota, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.
That's the good news. The bad news is that Miggy still has to run the bases and be able to take grounders at first base before he's activated, and the Tigers haven't yet unveiled any plans for him to do so.
