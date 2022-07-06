Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.

As has been the case often this year, Cabrera racked up a lot of singles. The veteran is batting .308 and 67 of his 77 hits have been of the one-base variety. As a result, his OPS is only .720 despite the high batting average, but this has still been a strong season for Cabrera. The most important thing has been that he's stayed healthy, as he's now played in 69 of the team's first 80 games, with maintenance days accounting for most of his absences so far.