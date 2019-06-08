Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Three hits in loss to Twins

Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

It's his second three-hit effort in his last three games, snapping Cabrera out of a 1-for-16 mini-skid. The veteran slugger is still hitting for a solid batting average at .295, but his .386 SLG is the worst mark of his illustrious career and he has just three homers in 57 games. He's tantalizingly close to 500 for his career -- Cabrera's sitting at 468 home runs, tying him with Chipper Jones at 34th on the all-time list -- but it's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll be able to reach the milestone.