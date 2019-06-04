Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: To be monitored closely

Cabrera was seen by four different specialists, who ultimately gave him the green light to keep playing, but he'll be held out of the field for the foreseeable future, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera is batting cleanup Tuesday out of the designated hitter slot, though he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward due to his chronic knee issues, per Woodbery. Season-ending surgery is still a possibility down the road, but the Tigers will allow him to remain in the lineup for now, as long as Cabrera feels healthy enough to play. Niko Goodrum and Brandon Dixon should see more time at first base as a result