Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: To focus on weight loss

Cabrera does not plan on having knee surgery this offseason but will focus on losing weight heading into 2020, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera has been playing through a chronic knee issue for a good stretch of the year, though his offseason will likely include platelet-rich plasma treatment as opposed to surgery. The veteran also plans on trimming down from his current playing weight of 249 pounds in an effort to take a little pressure off of his lower half. Cabrera has a solid .282 average this season but has only hit 10 home runs in 133 games, with his balky knee perhaps inhibiting some of his power.