Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Transferred to 60-day DL

Cabrera (biceps) will be transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

The move has no effect on Cabrera's timetable, as he's already been ruled out for the remainder of the year after undergoing surgery to repair his biceps tendon. It opens up a spot for the Tigers to select the contract of Jim Adduci from Triple-A Toledo.

