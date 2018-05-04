Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Trip to DL likely
Cabrera (hamstring) will probably be placed on the disabled list Friday, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cabrera left Thursday's game against the Royals with a right hamstring strain. The team will evaluate Cabrera Friday afternoon, but early indications are that he'll need a stint on the DL. Prior to the injury, Cabrera's numbers came closer to his peak seasons than his disappointing 2017 season. He's hitting .323/.407/.516 with three home runs in 26 games.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with lingering biceps injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In Thursday's lineup as DH•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Held out Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Monday•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...