Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Trip to DL likely

Cabrera (hamstring) will probably be placed on the disabled list Friday, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cabrera left Thursday's game against the Royals with a right hamstring strain. The team will evaluate Cabrera Friday afternoon, but early indications are that he'll need a stint on the DL. Prior to the injury, Cabrera's numbers came closer to his peak seasons than his disappointing 2017 season. He's hitting .323/.407/.516 with three home runs in 26 games.