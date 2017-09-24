Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Unlikely to play Sunday

Cabrera, who will undergo an MRI on his back, is not expected to play Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

If all goes well, the veteran will be back in action Tuesday, following the Tigers' day off Monday. Cabrera's lingering back problems may force him to endure a longer absence, though, and with the Tigers eliminated from the playoff race, perhaps they'll decide it's not worth pushing him back into action regardless of the results.