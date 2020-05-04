Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Wants to play the field

Cabrera has gotten into better shape this offseason with the goal of being able to play some first base when the regular season is able to start, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera reported to camp lighter than he's been the past few seasons, and manager Ron Gardenhire said he was impressed by the veteran's conditioning. Cabrera made 107 appearances as the DH in 2019 and played at first in 26 games. The Tigers are unlikely to put the 37-year-old into the field too often this season, given his knee issues in recent years.