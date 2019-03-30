Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: X-rays negative on hand
Cabrera does not have a fractured hand according to X-rays taken Saturday.
The veteran appears to have escaped with nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit in the hand by a pitch Saturday. It's unknown whether he'll need to miss a day or two or if he could get back in the lineup as soon as Sunday.
