The Tigers selected Del Pozo's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
The lefty has excelled in Toledo's bullpen this year, posting a 1.32 ERA and 17:3 SO/W ratio in 13.2 innings. It remains to be seen whether Del Pozo's minor-league success can, unlike in prior years, translate to the big-league level, as he pitched to a 10.61 ERA with the Angels in 2019 and a 17.18 ERA with the Pirates last year.
