Del Pozo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
The left-hander had his contract selected by the Tigers on Tuesday, but he'll head back to Triple-A after a two-game stint in the majors in which he didn't take the mound. Del Pozo has pitched well at Toledo this season with a 1.32 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Called up by Tigers•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Signs with Tigers•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Outrighted to alternate camp•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Optioned after rough outing•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Called up Tuesday•