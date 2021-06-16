Del Pozo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

The left-hander had his contract selected by the Tigers on Tuesday, but he'll head back to Triple-A after a two-game stint in the majors in which he didn't take the mound. Del Pozo has pitched well at Toledo this season with a 1.32 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 13.2 innings.

More News