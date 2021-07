Del Pozo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Twins.

The left-hander will join Detroit for the doubleheader to begin the second half of the season, and he'll return to Triple-A following the contests unless the Tigers make an additional roster move. Del Pozo struggled in his lone big-league appearance this season, allowing two runs on three hits while recording two outs.