Del Pozo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
Del Pozo will take Michael Fulmer's spot on the 26-man roster after Fulmer landed on the injured list with a right cervical spine strain in his neck. This will mark Del Pozo's second stint in the big leagues this season, though he did not make an appearance during his brief two games with Detroit in mid-June. The lefty most recently pitched in the majors in 2020, blowing two saves while allowing seven earned runs across 3.2 innings for Pittsburgh. The reliever has posted a 1.02 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across 17.2 innings with Toledo this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Called up by Tigers•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Signs with Tigers•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Outrighted to alternate camp•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Optioned after rough outing•