site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-miguel-del-pozo-returns-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Miguel Del Pozo: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Tigers optioned Del Pozo to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
The right-handed reliever was up with the Tigers for four days and made one appearance out of the bullpen, giving up two runs on three hits while recording two outs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read