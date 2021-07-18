Del Pozo was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo after serving as the club's 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Del Pozo did not appear in either game of the twin bill and will now return to Toledo for the time being. While the right-hander has made three trips to the big leagues this season, he's appeared in just one game for Detroit, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning June 28. Del Pozo, who has a solid 2.78 ERA and 0.81 WHIP at Triple-A, figures to be a strong candidate to rejoin the Tigers' bullpen when the club becomes in need of another arm later this season.