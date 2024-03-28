The Tigers designated Diaz for assignment Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Diaz turned in some excellent ratios (0.64 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 16:5 K:BB) over a small sample of 14 innings with the Tigers in 2023, but he wasn't able to maintain anywhere close to that level of success in the spring. He finished Grapefruit League play with a 5:40 ERA and 10:5 K:BB in 8.1 innings, and those results weren't good enough for Diaz to secure a spot in what shapes up a stronger Detroit bullpen in 2024.