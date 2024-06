Diaz agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The right-hander was cut loose by Houston in late May but was able to land a minor-league pact with Detroit. Diaz struggled to a 9.64 ERA in 13 outings at Triple-A Sugar Land with the Astros and will need better results for the Tigers to have a chance of seeing the big leagues.