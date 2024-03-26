Diaz has been told he will not make the Tigers' Opening Day roster and is likely to be designated for assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Diaz is out of options, so the Tigers would have to pass him through waivers first if they want to send him to Triple-A Toledo. The reliever would also have the ability to reject an outright assignment. The 29-year-old pitched well during his brief time with Detroit over the last two seasons, posting a 1.02 ERA and 19:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings.