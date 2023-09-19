Diaz will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

For the second time in three days, Diaz will open a game for the Tigers. After tossing a scoreless inning Sunday against the Angels before giving way to Joey Wentz, Diaz will most likely cover an inning or two Tuesday before giving way to Alex Faedo, who is available on five days' rest. Since joining the Tigers as a September call-up, Diaz has quickly emerged as one of manager A.J. Hinch's most-trusted relievers. Diaz has yet allow a run and has struck out nine while walking two over 6.2 innings.