Diaz served as the opener in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of work. He struck out one.

Diaz got into a little bit of trouble but managed to extend his scoreless streak to seven appearances since joining Detroit's roster at the beginning of this month. The righty doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal at the moment, though he could earn a role in the team's 2024 bullpen if he continues to pitch well down the stretch.