Tigers' Mike Fiers: Activated from DL
The Tigers activated Fiers from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox.
The team opened up a spot for Fiers on the 25-man roster by optioning long reliever Warwick Saupold to Triple-A Toledo. Daniel Norris has moved to the bullpen to accommodate Fiers' entry in the rotation, but the 32-year-old right-hander probably won't open his season with much job security after turning in a rough spring training before experiencing back stiffness.
