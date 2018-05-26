Fiers didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the White Sox, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes as he walked multiple batters for the first time all season, and he failed to complete six innings for the fourth time in his last five starts. Fiers will take an unimpressive 4.78 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Angels.